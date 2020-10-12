At least 11 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 11 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 12 2020, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 02:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Sunday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said.

About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.

The coast guard is searching for the other missing people.

Last year, about 90 African migrants drowned after their boat capsized enroute to Europe from Libya, one of the worst such accidents in Tunisian waters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Migrants
Africa
Tunisia

What's Brewing

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 