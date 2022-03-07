Air strike on Ukrainian bread factory kills at least 13

At least 13 civilians killed in air strike on Ukrainian bread factory

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 22:20 ist
A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces looks at destructions following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The bodies of 13 civilians were recovered from rubble after an air strike on a bread factory in the Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region on Monday, local emergency services said in an online statement.

Five people were rescued, it said, adding that in total around 30 people were believed to have been at the factory before the attack.

