At least 13 killed in building collapse in Egypt's Cairo

At least 13 dead in building collapse in Egypt's Cairo

Search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed in Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas. 

