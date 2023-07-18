At least 13 killed in building collapse in Egypt's Cairo

At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.
The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.
Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.
