16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle crash in China

At least 16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle crash in China

All the injured people have been sent to hospitals, among them eight were seriously injured but are in a stable condition

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Feb 05 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 18:11 ist
The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site to guide the handling of the accidents. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured after a multi-vehicle collisions occurred in central China’s Hunan province, a media report said on Sunday.

The accidents happened on Saturday evening when a total of 49 vehicles collided within 10 minutes on the Xuchang-Guangzhou Highway in the Hunan province’s Changsha city, the state-run CGTN's news portal reported.

“In the accident 16 people were killed and 66 others injured,” said the report, quoting the local traffic police department.

Also Read | Downing of Chinese spy balloon ends chapter in a diplomatic crisis

All the injured people have been sent to hospitals, among them eight were seriously injured but are in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site to guide the handling of the accidents, the report said.

An investigation into the matter and the settlement of the aftermath are currently underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Accident
Road accident
World news

What's Brewing

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

 