At least 18 injured after two buses collide in New York

Most of the injuries were cuts, scrapes and bruises, fire department officials said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2023, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 09:30 ist
The broken windshield of a bus is pictured at the site of a bus crash between a tourist double decker bus and a city bus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, July 6, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eighteen people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a double-decker tour bus collided with a New York City commuter bus on Thursday evening in Manhattan, according to the city's fire department.

The front windows of a double-decker TopView tour bus were shattered in the collision with the rear of a bus operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which took place around 7 pm (2300 GMT) at First Avenue and 23rd Street on the east side of Manhattan.

Both buses were crowded, according to New York Fire Department officials who briefed reporters, and another 63 people were evaluated by medical staff at the scene.

Most of the injuries were cuts, scrapes and bruises, fire department officials said, though some people were treated for suspected fractured bones and head and neck injuries.

 

New York
US news
United States
Road accident
World news

