At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms

At least 19 people were killed when a tornado and severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi late Friday, authorities told ABC News.
Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of state capital Jackson, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said, according to ABC.
