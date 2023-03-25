At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of state capital Jackson

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 25 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 18:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 19 people were killed when a tornado and severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi late Friday, authorities told ABC News.

Also Read | 12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of state capital Jackson, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said, according to ABC.

