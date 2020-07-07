At least 2 die in head-on collision of Czech trains

  Jul 07 2020
Firefighters are seen working on a site of a train crash near the village of Pernink, near the border with Germany, Czech Republic. Credit: Reuters

Two passenger trains collided head-on in western Czech Republic, killing at least two people on board and injuring about 20, officials said on Tuesday.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the collision took place after 3 pm (1300 GMT) between the stations Nove Hamry and Pernink near the German border.

The two trains operate between the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary and Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony.

Radek Hes, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the number of injured could reach 30. He said rescuers from neighbouring Germany were helping them at the site. Hes said it was not immediately clear how many passengers were travelling by the trains.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

