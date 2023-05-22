At least 20 dead in school dormitory fire in Guyana

At least 20 dead in school dormitory fire in Guyana

This is a developing story...

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 22 2023, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least 20 people died in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, AFP news agency reported on Monday citing a government official.

"Five planes have already taken off to Mahdia to support the regional health officials with additional medical supplies and medivacs," the government said in a statement.

Seven children were prepared to be sent by medivac to Georgetown, it said.

The Prime Minister is leading a team of cabinet and other officials to Madhia while Minister of Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is already on the ground. 

Guyana
Fire
World news
school
Accident

