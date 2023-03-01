At least 26 dead in Greece train crash

A train collision that took place between the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki killed at least 26 people on Tuesday night and left 85 injured, according to local fire officials.
"At least 26 people have been found dead so far," a fire services spokesman said at a press conference, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube