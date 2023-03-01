At least 26 dead in Greece train crash

At least 26 dead in Greece train crash

At least 85 persons have been injured in the accident

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Mar 01 2023, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 07:55 ist
Representative mage. Credit: iStock Photo

A train collision that took place between the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki killed at least 26 people on Tuesday night and left 85 injured, according to local fire officials.

"At least 26 people have been found dead so far," a fire services spokesman said at a press conference, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing.

World news
Greece
Accident

