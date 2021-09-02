At least 28 dead after Ida causes flooding in 3 US states

In the aftermath of a ferocious storm that killed more than two dozen people in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, national and local leaders acknowledged Thursday that extreme weather events posed an urgent and ongoing threat.

The storm killed at least 28 people and left more than 150,000 homes without power. States of emergency remained in effect across the region by midday Thursday, as officials sought to get a handle on the damage.

Speaking from the White House, President Joe Biden said the damage indicated that “extreme storms and the climate crisis are here,” constituting what he called “one of the great challenges of our time.”

At a news conference in Queens on Thursday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said that she had received a call from Biden, who she said “offered any assistance” as the state assessed the damage from Ida, a storm that she said represented a new normal.

“We need to foresee these in advance and be prepared,” she said.

The deluge of rain Wednesday — more than half a foot fell in just a few hours — turned streets and subway platforms into rivers. Emergency responders in boats rescued people from the rooftops of cars. Hundreds of people were evacuated from trains and subways. A tornado in southern New Jersey levelled a stretch of houses. Some rivers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania were still rising.

The rain broke records set just 11 days before by Tropical Storm Henri, underscoring warnings from climate scientists of a new normal on a warmed planet. Hotter air holds more water and allows storms to gather strength more quickly and grow ever larger.

New York City’s subway lines remained at least partly suspended as of midday Thursday, as was commuter rail service across the region. Airports were open, but hundreds of flights had been cancelled.

In New York City, the dead ranged in age from a 2-year-old boy to an 86-year-old woman, police said. Some drowned in basement apartments in Queens, where a system of makeshift and mostly illegally converted living spaces has sprung up.

Four people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, city officials said Thursday. Two people were killed in Hillsborough, New Jersey, after they became trapped in their vehicles, a spokeswoman for the town said. Another death occurred in Passaic, New Jersey, where the Passaic River breached its banks and fish flopped in the streets.

The 3.15 inches of rain that fell in Central Park in one hour Wednesday eclipsed the record-breaking one-hour rainfall of 1.94 inches on Aug. 21. The National Weather Service, struggling to depict the level of danger, declared a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time.

In Bergen County, New Jersey’s most populous county, County Executive James Tedesco, a former firefighter, said Thursday, “We have not complete devastation but close to it. This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

The remnants of Ida swept across parts of southern New England on Thursday, flooding streets and homes but not causing the catastrophic damage that just hours earlier had paralyzed the New York City area.

As of 11 am Thursday, more than 9 inches of rain had fallen in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and nearly 7 inches had fallen in Middletown, Connecticut.

Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was drenched with more than 8 inches of rain, while about 4 inches had fallen in Hudson, Maine, according to the weather service.

Also read: 'Heartbroken' New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it had been in contact with communities across the state to determine the extent of the damage.

“At this time, the observed damage is mostly street flooding and other minor flooding as well as trees/power lines down resulting in scattered power outages,” the agency said in a statement.

A road in Portsmouth had crumbled, and water service in the area was “extremely limited,” the police there said.

In Waltham, Massachusetts, police shared an image of several school buses submerged in floodwater while the police in Bristol, Rhode Island, shared a photo of submerged cars and urged residents not to “attempt to drive around barricades or officers on posts” because they might not make it through the flooded streets.

In Northbridge, Massachusetts, roughly 43 miles southwest of Boston, police reported that the Blackstone River had flooded backyards and had reached roads.

At 11 a.m., Amtrak announced that all service between Washington and Boston had been cancelled for the day.

The weather service warned of life-threatening flash flooding in urban areas, including on highways and below underpasses, and in areas near streams and small rivers.

Neil Mello, chief of staff to the mayor of New Bedford, said that despite the report that 9 inches of rain had fallen there, most of the city had received about 5 inches.

The Fire Department was busy overnight pumping out flooded basements, he said, and some low-lying intersections had flooded. But “compared to winter storms and other storm events, the impact on the city traffic-wise and power-wise was pretty modest,” Mello said.

Several rivers in Connecticut were approaching or had crested above moderate flood stage, the weather service said, including the Mount Hope River in Warrenville, the Quinnipiac River in Southington, and the North Branch Park River in Hartford.

“While many rivers and streams are swollen, a total of 15 river forecast points are in flood stage” in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the weather service said Thursday. “River flooding will remain a concern.”

After heavy rain overnight, more rain was expected across parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where flash flood warnings were in effect, the weather service said.

Although the rainfall was beginning to move out of the area, there were still many flooded roads throughout southern New England.

“It will take time for the water to recede in these areas,’’ the weather service in Boston said. “Do not attempt to cross any flooded roads this morning. Turn around don’t drown!”

Rhode Island has already seen two tropical storms make landfall this hurricane season: Henri last month, and Elsa in July.

Check out latest videos from DH: