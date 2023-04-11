At least 30 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel group event

Media outlets on Tuesday reported at least 30 people had been killed in a central area of the country after the army launched an attack on an event being held by opponents of military rule.
Citing residents in the Sagaing area, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported up to 50 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Myanmar's military, which ousted an elected government in 2021, has drawn global condemnation for its lethal attacks on pro-democracy opponents and civilians.
