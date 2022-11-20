At least 31 killed in Turkish strikes in north Syria

At least 31 killed in Turkish strikes in north Syria

The autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria meanwhile gave a toll of 29 dead -- including 11 civilians

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 20 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 20:45 ist
A view shows the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria, November 20. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkish air strikes overnight killed at least 31 people in northern Syria, primarily in positions held by Syrian Kurdish forces, a Britain-based war monitoring group said Sunday.

Nearly 25 strikes hit Raqa, Hassakeh and Aleppo provinces, killing 18 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, 12 members of Syria's military and one journalist, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria meanwhile gave a toll of 29 dead -- including 11 civilians, 15 fighters aligned with Syria's military, two silo guards and one Kurdish fighter.

Also Read | Turkey launches air raids against Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq

Turkey said the strikes were against bases of outlawed Kurdish militant group the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) across northern Syria and Iraq, which it said were being used to launch "terrorist" attacks on Turkish soil.

The offensive, codenamed Operation Claw-Sword, comes a week after a blast in central Istanbul that killed six people and wounded 81.

The strikes in Syria mainly targeted the northern city of Kobane and its surroundings near the Turkish border, including grain silos near Al-Malikiyah in the northeast and a power plant in an area under the control of the SDF.

"These attacks by the Turkish occupation state will not go unanswered," the SDF said in a statement. "At the appropriate time and place, we will respond forcefully and effectively.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey
Syria
World news

What's Brewing

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 