About 49 inmates die in Colombia prison escape attempt

At least 49 inmates die in Colombia prison escape attempt

Outgoing President Ivan Duque sent a tweet offering his solidarity with relatives of the victims

AFP
AFP, Bogota,
  • Jun 28 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 18:18 ist

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday during an attempted prison escape in southwestern Colombia, an official from the national prisons agency told AFP.

"So far there are 49 dead," said a spokesperson for the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, adding that the toll from the city of Tulua was preliminary and "may change."

The tragedy occurred during an escape attempt followed by a fire, Caracol Radio quoted authorities as saying.

According to that report, more than 40 people have been injured.

Outgoing President Ivan Duque sent a tweet offering his solidarity with relatives of the victims.

He did not provide a death toll.

"We regret the events that occurred in the prison in Tulua, Valle del Cauca," Duque said.

"I have given instructions to clarify this terrible situation. My solidarity is with the families of the victims."

Fatal prison riots are not uncommon in Latin America. In Colombia's neighbor Ecuador, nearly 400 prisoners have been killed in six riots since early 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Colombia
Prison

What's Brewing

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

 