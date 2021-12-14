At least 50 people dead in Haiti gas tanker explosion

At least 50 people died when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor.
"I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "It is impossible to identify them."
Almonor also said "about 20" houses in the area were set ablaze by the explosion.
"We can't yet give details on the number of people inside the houses," he said.
Haiti is in the midst of a severe fuel shortage as gangs have seized gas lines.
