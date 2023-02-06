At least 53 dead, 420 injured as 7.8 magnitude quake knocks down buildings in Turkey

53 dead, 420 hurt as buildings collapse in Turkey quake

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik

Agencies
Ankara (Turkey),
  Feb 06 2023, 08:09 ist
  updated: Feb 06 2023, 09:49 ist
Buildings collapsed as strong earthquake hits Turkey. Credit: Twitter/@Joyce_Karam

At least 53 were reported dead and 420 injured as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

The US Geological Survey said quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria's rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition's Syrian civil Defence.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear. 

