At least 6 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

The rescue operation is under way

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 13 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 12:34 ist
Aftermath of Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least six people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, the city mayor said.

"Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues," Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app.

Also Read | Ukraine recaptures fourth village in modest counteroffensive gains

Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.

