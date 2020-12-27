At least 7 killed in knife attack in northeastern China

At least 7 killed in knife attack in northeastern China

Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Dec 27 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 14:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least seven people were killed and another seven injured in a knife attack in northeastern China, state media reported on Sunday.

The attack in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province was carried out outside a sauna and bathhouse. The suspect, identified by the media by his surname Yang, was arrested while the motive for the attack remains unknown.

Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.

In earlier attacks, a school security guard wielding a knife injured at least 39 people at a kindergarten in the southern region of Guangxi in June this year. The culprit was sentenced to death.

In 2018, a man killed one and injured 12 in a knife attack at a shopping mall in Beijing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Knife attack

What's Brewing

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 