At least 8 injured after blast derails train in Pak

At least 8 injured after blast derails train in Pakistan

An official said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area

Reuters
Reuters, Quetta,
  • Jan 20 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least eight people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a local official said.

"Jaffar Express came under bomb attack in Peshi area of Bolan district, eight people were injured and eight bogies derailed, including locomotive,” Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.

Also Read | Pakistani Taliban kill 3 policemen in northwestern region

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.

Pakistan
World news

