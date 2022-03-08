At least 9 dead in bombing of Ukraine city Sumy

At least nine dead in bombing of Ukraine city Sumy

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 08 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 13:00 ist
A woman takes a rest after crossing a destroyed bridge as she evacuates from the city of Irpin. Credit: AFP File Photo

At least nine people, including two children, have died in an air strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, some 350 kilometres east of Kiev, the rescue services said Tuesday.

Track updates on the Russia, Ukraine crisis here

"Enemy planes insidiously attacked apartment buildings" on Monday night, the rescue services said on Telegram after arriving on the scene at 11 pm. Sumy, near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for days.

More details awaited.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

 