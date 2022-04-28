At least 9 dead in blasts on minibuses in Afghanistan

At least nine killed by bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city

Thursday's blasts came just days after a deadly bomb attack at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Apr 28 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people on Thursday in Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, just days after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern Afghan city.

"The targets appear to be Shiite passengers," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.

The blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of the city as commuters were heading home to break their dawn to dusk Ramadan fast, Waziri said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people," he said.

Thursday's blasts came just days after a deadly bomb attack at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
Bomb Blast
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

 