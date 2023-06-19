At least one dead after school shooting in southern Brazil

At least one student has died after a school shooting in Brazil's southern city of Cambe on Monday, the Parana state government said in a statement, adding that another wounded student has been hospitalized.

The perpetrator who has been arrested is a former student of the Professora Helena Kolody public school who entered its premises saying he wanted to request his school records, the government said.