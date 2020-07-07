Atlanta mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus, but has not shown symptoms of the respiratory illness.

"Covid-19 has literally hit home," the first-term mayor of Georgia's state capital city said on Twitter.

"I'm still processing all of this, I'm shocked," Bottoms said on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber.

She said she had no symptoms of the virus, apart from a mild headache and cough, which she attributed to season allergies.

Bottoms said that she and her family wear masks in public and are thoughtful about maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

She said she plans to continue with her duties as mayor by working in isolation in her home office for the next two weeks.

