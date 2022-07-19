Australia faces dire environmental risks

Australia faces dire environmental risks

The number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of threat grew 8% from the previous report in 2016

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jul 19 2022, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 07:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the worst rates of species decline among the world's richest countries, a five-yearly environmental report card released by the government on Tuesday said.

Animals such as the blue-tailed skink are only known to exist anymore in captivity, while the central rock-rat and Christmas Island flying fox are among mammals considered most at risk of extinction in the next 20 years, largely due to introduced predator species.

The sandalwood tree is also in decline

Also Read | Iraq's date palms: Rescuing a national icon

The report, which comes after drought, bushfires and floods ravaged Australia over the past five years, said increasing temperatures on land and sea, changing fire and rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and ocean acidification were all having significant impacts that would persist.

"The State of the Environment Report is a shocking document - it tells a story of crisis and decline in Australia's environment, and a decade of government inaction and wilful ignorance," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said in a statement.

She said the previous government received the report in late 2021 and, in contrast, the new Labor government would make the environment a priority.

"I won't be putting my head in the sand," she said.

Opposition deputy leader and former environment minister Sussan Ley's office was not immediately available for comment.

The number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of threat grew 8% from the previous report in 2016 and would rise sharply as a result of the bushfires that hit in 2019-2020.

The "Black Summer" bushfires killed or displaced an estimated 1 billion to 3 billion animals and razed 9% of koala habitat.

The estimated spending required to revive threatened species is around A$1.69 billion ($1.15 billion) a year, the report said, adding that the previous government's targeted spending for threatened species was A$49.6 million.

Australia's average land temperatures have increased by 1.4 degrees Centigrade since the early 20th century.

"Sea levels continue to rise faster than the global average and threaten coastal communities," the report said.

Many of the country's most prized ecosystems, such as the Great Barrier Reef which has been hit by mass coral bleaching, are threatened by climate change and environmental extremes, the report said.

While coral reef health is declining due to marine heatwaves, the report also highlighted the threat of ocean acidification, caused by absorption of carbon dioxide from the air, which it said was nearing a tipping point that would cause the decline of coral juveniles that are key to reef recovery.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
World news
environment
Climate Change

What's Brewing

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Australia faces dire environmental risks

Australia faces dire environmental risks

 