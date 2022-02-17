Australia intends to list Hamas as terror organisation

Australia intends to list Hamas as terrorist organisation

Currently, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, is on Australia's list of terrorist organisations

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Feb 17 2022, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 18:08 ist
Founded in 1987, it opposes the existence of Israel and peace talks, instead advocating 'armed resistance' against Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Credit: AFP Photo

The Australian government intends to list the entirety of Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organisation under the country's criminal code, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Thursday.

A listing by Australia of the whole group, rather than just its military arm as at present, would bring its stance in line with the United States, the European Union, and Britain.

"The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies," Andrews said in a statement.

Andrews said she had written to Australia's state and territory leaders to consult with them on listing the whole of Hamas, "and will finalise the listing as soon as possible."

Hamas has political and military wings.

Founded in 1987, it opposes the existence of Israel and peace talks, instead advocating "armed resistance" against Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"I welcome the news that Australia will list Hamas as a terrorist organization in its entirety," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, thanking Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the move.

Comment from Hamas was not immediately available.

Currently, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, is on Australia's list of terrorist organisations.

Andrews said three other groups had been newly listed as terrorist organisations - Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham which are based in Syria, and the Nationalist Socialist Order, a group based in the United States.

Another four groups, Abu Sayyaf Group, al-Qa'ida, al-Qa'ida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb, and Jemaah Islamiyah, were relisted under the code, she said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hamas
World news
Australia
Palestinian

What's Brewing

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

 