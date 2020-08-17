Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic, new cases steady

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Aug 17 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 07:50 ist
A man wearing a face mask walks past a sign urging people to wash their hands in Melbourne. Credit: AFP

Australia on Monday recorded its biggest one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths, though the state at the epicentre of the country's outbreak said the number of new infections held steady.

Victoria state said 25 people had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, more than the previous worst daily toll of 21 reported nationally on August 12.

Authorities in the southeastern state said 282 new Covid-19 cases had been detected, about the same as the 279 cases reported on Sunday.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Those numbers are well below the peak of more than 700 daily cases in Victoria earlier this month and health officials are confident strict lockdown measures are working to contain the virus.

Australia has reported 23,500 Covid-19 cases and 421 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Australia
victoria
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

The Lead: Jairam Ramesh on draft EIA notification

The Lead: Jairam Ramesh on draft EIA notification

How much impact will 'hidden' Trump voters have?

How much impact will 'hidden' Trump voters have?

 