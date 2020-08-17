Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic, new cases steady

Australia on Monday recorded its biggest one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths, though the state at the epicentre of the country's outbreak said the number of new infections held steady.

Victoria state said 25 people had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, more than the previous worst daily toll of 21 reported nationally on August 12.

Authorities in the southeastern state said 282 new Covid-19 cases had been detected, about the same as the 279 cases reported on Sunday.

Those numbers are well below the peak of more than 700 daily cases in Victoria earlier this month and health officials are confident strict lockdown measures are working to contain the virus.

Australia has reported 23,500 Covid-19 cases and 421 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.