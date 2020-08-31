Australia sees record one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths

Australia reports record one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Aug 31 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 07:41 ist
A medical personnel working at a testing centre for Covid-19, as the state of New South Wales grapples with an outbreak of new cases. Credits: Reuters

Australia reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its Covid-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia's previous one-day high for Covid-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Melbourne

What's Brewing

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

Trump embraces fringe theories on protests, coronavirus

Trump embraces fringe theories on protests, coronavirus

 