Aus to evacuate over 200 citizens from Japan cruise

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Feb 17 2020, 11:45am ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 11:45am ist
Diamond Princess cruise ship, with people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, is docked at the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 16, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens onboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Morrison said the passengers will be taken to Australia's tropical north, where they will be required to be quarantined for another 14 days.

The Diamond Princess, cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus. 

