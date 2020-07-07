Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs

Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jul 07 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 13:37 ist
Medical staff perform a COVID-19 coronavirus test on a resident of one of nine public housing estates locked down due a spike in infection numbers in Melbourne on July 6, 2020. Credits: AFP Photo

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

"These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases," Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Victoria reported 191 new Covid-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Australia

What's Brewing

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 