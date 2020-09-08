Australia's Victoria state reports 55 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Victoria reports 55 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday said eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 55 new cases.

Victoria, which has become the Covid-19 hotspot of the country, a day earlier reported nine deaths from the virus and 41 cases, its lowest one-day rise in more than 10 weeks.

The southeastern state, which extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28, now accounts for about 75% of the country's 26,377 cases and 90% of its 770 deaths. 

