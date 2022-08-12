Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous

AP
AP, Chautauqua (US),
  • Aug 12 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 20:56 ist
Salman Rushdie. Credit: AFP File Photo

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salman Rushdie
New York
United States
World news

What's Brewing

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

 