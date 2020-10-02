Azerbaijan denies that warplane, two drones shot down

Azerbaijan denies that warplane and two drones shot down by Armenia

Reuters
Reuters, Yerevan/Baku,
  • Oct 02 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 19:37 ist
Flags of Armenia (R) and Nagorno-Karabakh flutter in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert on October 2, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. Credit: AFP.

Armenia's defence ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defence systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan's defence ministry denied the report.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces continued for a sixth day in the heaviest clashes since the 1990s around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides claiming to have inflicted significant damage on the other.

Armenia
Azerbaijan

