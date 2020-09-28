Azerbaijan denies Turkey sent it fighters from Syria

Azerbaijan denies Turkey sent it fighters from Syria amid Karabakh fighting

Reuters
Reuters, Baku,
  • Sep 28 2020, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

An aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev denied on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia's ambassador to Russia said earlier that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan and that they were taking part in the fighting, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; 18 killed

"Rumours of militants from Syria allegedly being redeployed to Azerbaijan is another provocation by the Armenian side and complete nonsense," said the aide, Khikmet Gadzhiev.

