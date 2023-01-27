Azerbaijan leaves Tehran embassy, pins attack on Iran

Azerbaijan evacuates Tehran embassy, blames Iran for attack

Tehran's police chief said the man who carried out the attack was motivated by 'personal' reasons

AFP
AFP, Baku,
  • Jan 27 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 17:53 ist

Azerbaijan on Friday said it was evacuating staff from its embassy in Tehran, blaming Iran for a "terrorist" attack in which the head of security was killed and two guards wounded.

Tehran's police chief said the man who carried out the attack was motivated by "personal" reasons.

"All responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesman Ayxan Hacizada told local media.

He said a recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iranian media had "encouraged the attack."

Hacizada later told Turkish TRT Haber TV station that the embassy staff "are being evacuated from Iran."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack".

In a statement earlier on Friday Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said "a man armed with a Kalashnikov killed the head of the diplomatic mission's guard."

It said that two guards injured by the attacker were in a "satisfactory" condition and an investigation had been launched.

The attacker has been arrested and is an Iranian man married to an Azerbaijani woman, Tehran's police chief General Hossein Rahimi said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said Tehran strongly condemned "the armed attack... which unfortunately resulted in the death of one person".

"According to the preliminary investigation, these are personal motives," he added.

Iran is home to millions of Turkic-speaking, ethnic Azerbaijanis and it has long accused Baku of fomenting separatist sentiments in its territory.

Relations between the two countries have traditionally been sour, with the former Soviet republic a close ally of Iran's historical rival Turkey.

Tehran also fears that Azerbaijani territory could be used for a possible offensive against Iran by Israel, a major supplier of arms to Baku.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Azerbaijan
Iran
World news
Tehran

What's Brewing

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 