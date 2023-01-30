Baby on board: Boy born on high-speed train in France

Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital by the local firefighter service and are reportedly doing well

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jan 30 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 20:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Travellers on a high-speed rail service train in France experienced an unusual delay at a station at the weekend -- while a fellow passenger gave birth to a baby boy, local media reported.

The pregnant woman began to feel contractions shortly after taking her seat on the Paris-Strasbourg train, run by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

She alerted staff and the train was held at the Lorraine TGV station in the eastern French town of Louvigny to allow a medical team on board which then delivered the baby, the Republicain Lorrain said.

The other passengers were asked for patience during the birth of the baby boy, Felix, which took just over 80 minutes.

Felix was "a little premature", the paper noted.

Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital by the local firefighter service, which reported later that both were doing well.

The Republicain Lorrain said that everybody was now wondering whether the German rail operator would send a birth gift, or grant its youngest passenger free trips on the network.

