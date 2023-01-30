Baby on board: Boy born on high-speed train in France

Travellers on a high-speed rail service train in France experienced an unusual delay at a station at the weekend -- while a fellow passenger gave birth to a baby boy, local media reported.
The pregnant woman began to feel contractions shortly after taking her seat on the Paris-Strasbourg train, run by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
She alerted staff and the train was held at the Lorraine TGV station in the eastern French town of Louvigny to allow a medical team on board which then delivered the baby, the Republicain Lorrain said.
The other passengers were asked for patience during the birth of the baby boy, Felix, which took just over 80 minutes.
Felix was "a little premature", the paper noted.
Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital by the local firefighter service, which reported later that both were doing well.
The Republicain Lorrain said that everybody was now wondering whether the German rail operator would send a birth gift, or grant its youngest passenger free trips on the network.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra
An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals
Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December
A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis
DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...