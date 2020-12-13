Bahrain approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

In July, the UAE started Phase III clinical trials for the vaccine and the trial was expanded to Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Dec 13 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 15:51 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority said on Sunday it had approved the registration of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The statement did not specify which vaccine among the two being developed by Sinopharm, but cited data from Phase III clinical trials that showed an 86% efficacy rate and said Bahrain had participated in those trials.

The data cited was the same as what was announced earlier this month by the United Arab Emirates from interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials for an inactivated vaccine developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharms' China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In July, the UAE started Phase III clinical trials for the vaccine and the trial was expanded to Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt.

Neither CNBG nor Sinopharm was available for comment.

The Bahrain statement said the kingdom had participated in Phase III trials of the approved vaccine and had previously authorised it for emergency use to frontline professionals.

It did not clarify whether approving it for registration meant that it would now be available to the general public.

Bahrain, which earlier this month granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, had said on Dec. 10 that it would provide Covid-19 vaccine for free for all citizens and residents.

In fellow Gulf Arab state Kuwait, the Ministry of Health on Sunday granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, state news agency KUNA said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Bahrain
Sinopharm

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 