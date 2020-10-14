Balochistan CM tests Covid-19 positive; 615 new cases reported in Pakistan

The chief minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province has tested positive for coronavirus, as the national tally rose to 320,463 cases on Wednesday after 615 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced on social media that he has coronavirus. He is quarantining at home.

“My coronavirus test has turned out to be positive,” Khan tweeted on Tuesday night. Officials said Khan was being given the required treatment at his residence.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, at least 14 coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 toll to 6,601. Another 518 patients are in critical condition.

At least 305,080 people have so far fully recovered, according to the health ministry.

Sindh has so far reported 140,756 cases, Punjab 101,014, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 38,427, Islamabad 17,526, Balochistan 15,577, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,965 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 3,198 cases.

Nearly 4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out since the pandemic outbreak, including 28,916 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.