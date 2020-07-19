Bangladesh appoints Rear Admiral M S Iqbal as next Navy Chief

Rear Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal, who did his specialisation in anti-submarine warfare from India, has been appointed as the next Chief of Bangladesh Navy, the defence ministry said.

Iqbal, who is currently serving as the assistant navy chief, will succeed Vice Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, who is retiring later this month.

Iqbal will take on his new role on July 25 with an elevated rank of vice admiral, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"He will serve as the Chief of Navy Staff for three years till July 24, 2023," it said.

Iqbal joined Bangladesh Navy as an officer cadet in 1980 and attended various courses at home and abroad. He did his specialisation in anti-submarine warfare from India and international surface warfare course in the US. He also did a separate graduation degree from US Naval Staff College, the statement said.

He commanded various types of naval ships: frigate, offshore patrol vessel, large patrol craft and fast-attack craft, alongside several crucial shore establishments, it said.