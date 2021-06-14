Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman, seeks justice from PM in Facebook post

Prominent Bangladeshi film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, has sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post alleging that a businessman attempted to rape and murder her at a club here.

After making the allegations in a Facebook post without naming the suspect on Sunday, she held a media briefing later in the night and accused businessmen Nasir U Mahmood, entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of Dhaka Boat Club, of assaulting her, bdnews24 reported.

The 28-year-old actress alleged that Nasir assaulted her at the club in Dhaka’s Uttara four days ago.

The businessman could not be reached immediately for comments, the news website said.

A founding member of the Dhaka Boat Club, Nasir is involved with real estate business.

Calling Prime Minister Hasina "mother,” the actress in her Facebook post also claimed that she sought help from law enforcement agencies but failed to get justice.

"Where will I seek justice?” the post read. “I couldn’t find it in the last four days… Everyone listens to the details and never follows through. I’m a girl, I’m an actor, but before that, I’m a human being. I can’t remain silent,” she said in the post in Bangla.

Sohel Rana, an assistant IGP, said the police will take action when the actress contacts them.

Pori Moni rose to fame fast after joining the movie industry in 2015. She has played the lead female role in two dozen Bangladeshi movies.

Forbes magazine last year named her as one of 100 Digital Stars of Asia.