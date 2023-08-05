Bangladesh's Opposition demand for free and fair polls could turn into chaotic spell

In the last week of July 2023, Bangladesh was gripped by political turmoil as supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) take to the streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Clashes between the police and BNP supporters have escalated, raising concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in the country.

The opposition's main grievance centres around their call for a neutral caretaker government to oversee the upcoming elections in January 2024, as they accuse the incumbent government of stifling dissent and rigging previous elections.

Amid the escalating crisis, international attention has turned to the situation, with some voices advocating for UN peacekeepers' involvement during the elections to ensure a fair and free process.

The BNP has been at the forefront of large-scale protest rallies, voicing anger against Hasina and her government. As the country grapples with a severe economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis, discontent among the populace has grown.

Multiple issues

The BNP alleges that important institutions in the country have been dismantled, and the rights of the people have been suppressed. The mounting price hikes of essential commodities have further exacerbated the hardships faced by citizens, fueling their dissatisfaction with the current government.

The opposition's central demand is for the next election, scheduled for January 2024, to be conducted under the oversight of a neutral caretaker government. The BNP claims that holding a fair election under the incumbent government is an impossible task, citing concerns of bias and manipulation of electoral processes.

The BNP has not been alone in its criticism of Hasina. Accusations of authoritarianism, human rights abuses, suppression of free speech, and dissent have marred her tenure since assuming power in 2009. Her security forces have faced severe criticism for their alleged actions, including detaining thousands of opposition activists, engaging in extrajudicial encounters resulting in hundreds of deaths, and disappearing numerous opposition leaders and supporters. In 2021, the United States responded to these alleged human rights abuses by imposing sanctions on the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers.

Bone of contention

The government, led by Hasina, has categorically rejected the opposition's demands, citing the unconstitutionality of forming a caretaker government. In 2011, Bangladesh's Supreme Court invalidated the constitutional provision allowing incumbent governments to transfer power to a non-partisan caretaker administration for overseeing parliamentary elections. This decision has since become a point of contention between the government and the opposition.

Amid the escalating tensions and concerns about the upcoming elections' fairness, 14 members of the US Congress have urged the United Nations to deploy peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh. The letter calls for the UN's intervention to prevent any intimidation, harassment, or assault of voters during the election period and to ensure the supervision and conduction of free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh grapples with a serious political crisis, the demands of the opposition and the government's stance have put the country's democracy and human rights record under international scrutiny.

A stable and peaceful Bangladesh is crucial for regional stability in South Asia. Political instability in Bangladesh could have spill-over effects on neighbouring countries, including India, by potentially leading to an influx of refugees, cross-border tensions, and increased security challenges. As such, New Delhi could offer Dhaka support in such a way as to ensure Hasina's government is duty-bound to hold free and fair elections in a peaceful environment.

In these crucial times, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds and how Bangladesh navigates through its complex political landscape - often marked by deep division and violence.

(With Agency inputs.)