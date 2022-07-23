Bannon found guilty of contempt in case related to Capitol riots

For weeks, Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, delivered heated speeches about his pending trial charging him with refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

But once in court, he decided not to testify or mount any other sort of defense, and Friday, Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress.

The jury’s verdict, reached after less than three hours of deliberations, came one day after video of Bannon briefly appeared in a public hearing of the House committee he had snubbed. Investigators played a clip of him saying that Trump had planned to declare victory in the 2020 election, no matter what the results were.

Bannon remained defiant in remarks outside the courthouse, saying the prosecution’s assertion that he had chosen “allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law” was correct, but omitted an important detail.

“I stand with Trump and the Constitution,” Bannon said. “I will never back off that.”

Judge Carl Nichols set a sentencing date in late October, but David Schoen, a lawyer for Bannon, said they would appeal the guilty verdict.

Bannon’s conviction was the first of a close aide to Trump to result from one of the chief investigations into the Capitol attack.

Bannon, who left the White House in 2017, was indicted in November. He has remained free without bail, as prosecutors did not ask the court to detain him. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor, with each count punishable by a fine and a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Despite the legal wranglings that preceded his trial, Bannon’s guilt or innocence ultimately turned on a straightforward question: whether he had defied the House committee by flouting its subpoena.

Molly Gaston, a federal prosecutor, told the jury that the House committee had wanted to ask Bannon about his presence at the Willard Hotel before the Capitol attack, where plans to overturn the election were discussed, and about his statement the day before the assault that “all hell” was going to break loose January 6.

But, she argued, Bannon had blatantly disregarded the committee’s demands in order to protect his former boss.

During his own summation, M. Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon’s lawyers, sought to argue the subpoena his client had received had been improperly signed by the committee, adding for the jury that Bannon had not intentionally failed to comply with it.