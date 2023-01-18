BBC sorry for inappropriate noises heard amid broadcast

BBC apologises for pornographic noises heard during FA cup coverage

The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool

AP
AP, London,
  • Jan 18 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 10:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BBC has apologized after pornographic noises were played on air during the broadcaster's live coverage of an FA Cup match, apparently via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio.

The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set" inside the stadium.

“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker said.

The BBC appeared to be less amused, and issued a statement saying: “We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening."

A self-ascribed YouTube prankster, who calls himself “Jarvo,” tweeted that he was behind the stunt, and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds.

Jarvo, whose real name is Daniel Jarvis, was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021 and barging into England batter Jonny Bairstow. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBC
News
Pornography
World news

What's Brewing

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

Cops shoo away hawkers,buskers from Church St

Cops shoo away hawkers,buskers from Church St

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

 