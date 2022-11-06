Be right back: Netanyahu in leaving note for successor

'Be right back', Netanyahu wrote in his leaving note for successor: Report

Netanyahu continuously challenged the legitimacy of the government, charging his successor and his allies of having "stolen" the mandate

PTI
PTI, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 06 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 15:50 ist
Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: AFP Photo

Derisive and dismissive of the incoming leadership, Benjamin Netanyahu in June 2021 in a handover note left for his successor in the Prime Minister's office, Naftali Bennett, wrote, "Be right back", according to media reports.

Netanyahu, 73, scored an emphatic victory at polls last week making a comeback when elections were held last Tuesday, the fifth in less than four years, after Bennett's government fell under the pressure of ideological differences among the loosely grouped eight parties drawn from the Left, Centre and Right, along with an Arab party.

Netanyahu continuously challenged the legitimacy of the government, charging his successor and his allies of having "stolen" the mandate, making several analysts dub him a "sore loser".

Some commentators criticised Netanyahu then for his apparent lack of decorum, noting that previous transfers of power had been more courteous.

In new revelations, Channel 12 news on Friday published a photo of a note that was left for Bennett on the desk of the Prime Minister’s Office when he arrived there to take over.

The note, scribbled in blue pen, included a simple drawing of an Israeli flag, with its Star of David, and the words: “Be right back!”, Times of Israel reported. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Benjamin Netanyahu
World news
Israel

What's Brewing

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 