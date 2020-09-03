Beijing airport receives international flights

Beijing airport receives international flights from countries deemed low-risk

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Sep 03 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 11:06 ist
Beijing Capital International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo

Beijing's main international airport on Thursday began again receiving international flights from a limited number of countries considered at low risk of coronavirus infection.

Passengers flying in from Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden, must show a negative nucleic acid test for coronavirus before boarding, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told reporters.

Passenger arrivals will be limited to roughly 500 per day during an initial trial period and all will need to undergo additional testing for the virus on arrival, followed by two weeks of quarantine.

The first flight under the new arrangement, Air China CA746, arrived from Pnom Penh, Cambodia just before 7:00 am.

Beginning in March, all international flights to Beijing had been redirected to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital.

China has gone weeks without new cases of local infection and on Thursday recorded 11 cases brought from outside the country. China has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths from Covid-19 among 85,077 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, sparking the global pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Beijing
China
flight
International
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

 