Beijing reports first coronavirus case in 56 days as China records 16 new infections

Beijing on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus case in 56 days, alarming the authorities as it came two days after the capital city discharged its last COVID-19 patient, as China reported 16 new infections.

A local case of COVID-19 in Beijing's Xicheng district was confirmed on Thursday. The capital had no new coronavirus case for 56 consecutive days, state-run China Daily reported, citing the local municipal government.

The Chinese government has kept a tight lid on the cases in Beijing by implementing strict quarantine procedures for locals arriving from different cities as well as for people arriving from abroad.

On June 5, Beijing had lowered the COVID-19 emergency response, marking the return of normalcy in the capital.

The new case in the capital was reported two days after Beijing city on June 9 discharged its last locally transmitted COVID-19 patient from hospital after treatment.

As of Monday, Beijing had reported a total of 420 domestically transmitted cases, including nine deaths.

The new patient, a native from the city, has been sent to Beijing Ditan hospital, a COVID-19 designated hospital, while two close contacts, both of whom are his family members, have been put under medical observation, the Beijing health authority told media.

The 52-year-old man surnamed Tang was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday when he went to a hospital following symptoms of fever.

The man said he has neither left Beijing nor had come in close contact with anyone who travelled from outside in the last two weeks.

Pang Xinghuo, vice director of Beijing's Centre of Disease Control, said, "The case sounds an alarm for us. The case reminds us of the importance, complexity and uncertainty of epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing."

Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert at Peking University First Hospital, said it is highly likely that the case is related to imported cases.

The most important thing at present is to trace the virus source of the case and cut the spread of the virus, Wang told state-run Global Times on Thursday.

"Although the epidemic situation has stabilised in China, we still have to stay alert, as sporadic cases will still keep occurring here and there," Wang warned.

Beijing health authorities said they had launched an epidemiological investigation into the case to trace the virus source and Tang's close contacts.

Moreover, they will give COVID-19 nucleic acid tests to all residents in Tang's community.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday said 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in China on Wednesday and all of them were imported. Of the new cases, six were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin and Fujian.

No new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, according to a daily report issued by the NHC.

Also on Wednesday, four new asymptomatic cases were reported, the NHC said. A total of 129 asymptomatic patients, including 42 from Wuhan -- the epicentre of the virus -- are under quarantine, it said.

Asymptomatic patients, also known as silent spreaders, pose a problem as they are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

No death related to the disease was reported on Wednesday, the NHC said.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 83,057, including 62 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

While 78,361 coronavirus patients have recovered, the disease claimed 4,634 lives, the NHC said.