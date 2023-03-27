Belarus accuses Poland of slowing movement of trucks via EU border

Belarus on Monday accused Poland of deliberately slowing the movement of trucks and cars into the European Union at its border, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements.
"Since Friday, a queue in front of the only accessible border crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border, Kukuryki (Kozłowiczy), has doubled in size and now totals 1,000 cars," the country's border committee said.
Also Read | Dangerous and irresponsible: NATO on Russia's move to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
There was no immediate response from Poland.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market
Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles
DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?
Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats
Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte
Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens