Belarus says Poland slowing movement of trucks into EU

Belarus accuses Poland of slowing movement of trucks via EU border

'The border crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border, Kukuryki, has doubled in size and now totals 1,000 cars,' the Belarusian border committee said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 27 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 14:47 ist
Checkpoint at Belarusian-Polish border. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Belarus on Monday accused Poland of deliberately slowing the movement of trucks and cars into the European Union at its border, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements.

"Since Friday, a queue in front of the only accessible border crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border, Kukuryki (Kozłowiczy), has doubled in size and now totals 1,000 cars," the country's border committee said.

Also Read | Dangerous and irresponsible: NATO on Russia's move to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

There was no immediate response from Poland.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Belarus
Minsk
Poland
Warsaw
European Union
EU

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 