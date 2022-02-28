Belarus detains 500-plus at Russia invasion protests

More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the country's most prominent human rights group.

The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.

In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags. A large pile of flowers kept growing at the building of Ukraine's Embassy.

The authoritarian Belarusian government has supported Russia in the conflict.

