Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Roman Protasevich to house arrest

Belarus has moved opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was arrested on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.

Like his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, Protasevich is now in a rented flat in Minsk, his father Dmitri Protasevich told the BBC, but said the authorities were still not providing any information to the family.