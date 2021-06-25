Belarus moves blogger Roman Protasevich to house arrest

Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Roman Protasevich to house arrest

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jun 25 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 12:43 ist
Belarus activist Roman Protasevich. Credit: AFP Photo

Belarus has moved opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was arrested on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.

Like his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, Protasevich is now in a rented flat in Minsk, his father Dmitri Protasevich told the BBC, but said the authorities were still not providing any information to the family.

Belarus

