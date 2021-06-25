Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Roman Protasevich to house arrest

Belarus has moved opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was arrested on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.
Read | Belarus moves Russian woman arrested off plane to house arrest
Like his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, Protasevich is now in a rented flat in Minsk, his father Dmitri Protasevich told the BBC, but said the authorities were still not providing any information to the family.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How to link passport number with vaccine certificate
Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice?
Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave
For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon
Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?
DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises
Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school