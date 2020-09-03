Belarusian President Lukashenko replaces heads of KGB

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko replaces heads of KGB

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has appointed new heads of the KGB security service, the security council and the state control committee amid protests and strikes over a disputed election, the official Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

Lukashenko said he won an August 9 presidential election by a landslide, but protesters say it was marred by massive vote-rigging allegations and have taken to the streets for more than three weeks demanding he steps down. 

