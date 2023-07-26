Six found guilty of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings

Belgian court finds six guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jul 26 2023, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 06:03 ist
Members of a specialised police transfer team prepare the box prior to the Brussels terrorist attack trial verdict being announced in the Palace of Justice building, Brussels. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Brussels court convicted six men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.

