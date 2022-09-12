Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen's funeral

Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

He will be accompanied by the First Lady

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  Sep 12 2022, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 07:58 ist

US President Joe Biden has accepted the British invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19,” the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

“He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” it said.

Earlier, the White House had announced that Biden would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20.

The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.

World news
United States
Queen Elizabeth II
Joe Biden

